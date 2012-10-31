* Forties rises to dated plus 55 cents
* Buzzard restart imminent
* Swaps in backwardation
LONDON, Oct 31 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials rose on Wednesday as buyers emerged from the
sidelines, while swaps remained in a backwardation reflecting
tight supply.
This week's further slippage in the restart date of the
Buzzard oilfield continued to support the market structure.
December Brent was trading at a $1.16 premium to the January
contract LCOc1-LCOc2.
Buzzard is still expected to resume output later this week,
most likely on Thursday, a trade source said.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold to Shell a Nov. 12-14 Forties at dated plus 55
cents. That was up from the last known deal, done on Monday at
dated plus 25 cents.
* Shell also bid for a Nov. 24-27 Forties at dated plus 45
cents and Mercuria bid the Nov. 21-27 period at dated plus 50
cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve was in a backwardation throughout:
5-9/11 Jan +167
12-16/11 Jan +125
19-23/11 Jan +110
26-30/11 Jan +88
3-7/12 Jan +66
10-14/12 Jan +44
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)