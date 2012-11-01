* Forties steady at dated plus 55 cents
* Buzzard restart imminent, Brent spread weakens
* Swaps in backwardation
LONDON, Nov 1 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were steady on Thursday supported by strong
demand, although hopes of an imminent restart of the Buzzard
oilfield led to some weakening in the market structure.
Buzzard is expected to begin its restart later on Thursday,
a trade source said. But given there has been a series of delays
in the restart, traders continued to see a risk of further
problems.
There was talk that a participant was putting together a
Forties shipment to South Korea, but no details were confirmed.
Such shipments have been encouraged during 2012 by a free trade
agreement and tend to support the North Sea market.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were three bids and two offers on Thursday. Both
offers from Vitol and BP were withdrawn, and the highest bid was
from Mercuria which bid a Nov. 24-27 Forties at dated plus 50
cents, in line with a deal on Wednesday.
* The two other bids were from Gunvor at dated plus 45 cents
and Statoil at dated plus 25 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve stayed in backwardation although a
narrower one than on Wednesday:
5-9/11 Jan +120
12-16/11 Jan +94
19-23/11 Jan +78
26-30/11 Jan +60
3-7/12 Jan +42
10-14/12 Jan +25
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)