* Forties offered at dated plus 55 cents * Buzzard restart expected Saturday * Swaps remain in backwardation, values slip LONDON, Nov 2 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials slipped slightly on Friday in a quiet session as traders awaited the restart of the Buzzard oilfield, which is now thought likely to occur on Saturday. It was originally thought the Nexen-operated field would start pumping again on Thursday, but the restart has been delayed several times already. Buzzard has been shut for maintenance since Sept. 4. Two more November Forties cargoes were deferred, both of them Nexen's own. F1108, which was originally due to load on Nov. 19-21, has been delayed until Nov. 29-Dec. 1, and F1112 has been put back from Nov. 25-27 to Dec. 3-5. Analysts at JBC Energy said in a note that power outages and issues with helicopters servicing platforms may have been behind the delays in restarting Buzzard in recent days. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were no Forties deals on Friday after Statoil withdrew its bid for Nov. 23-28 Forties at dated plus 25 cents. * Vitol offered a Nov. 24-26 cargo at dated plus 55 cents, whilst BP offered a Nov. 11-18 ship-to-ship transfer at dated plus 55 cents. Wednesday's Nov. 12-14 cargo traded at dated plus 55 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve stayed in backwardation although CFD values came off across the curve as traders anticipated the return of Buzzard: 5-9/11 Jan +95 12-16/11 Jan +70 19-23/11 Jan +60 26-30/11 Jan +48 3-7/12 Jan +32 10-14/12 Jan +16 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jane Baird)