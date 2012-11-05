* Forties sold at dtd Brent +60 cents, up about 10 cents * Buzzard oilfield restarts, flowing at 160-170,000 bpd * Oseberg crude flows set to rise in December * Brent, Forties, Ekofisk Dec. programmes due Tuesday LONDON, Nov 5 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose on Monday despite the return to operations of Britain's largest oilfield and news of an increase in loadings from Norway's Oseberg crude stream. The UK's Buzzard resumed operations over the weekend after two months of maintenance work and was pumping between 160,000 and 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, trade sources said on Monday. Traders said the loading dates for most outstanding Forties cargoes would be adjusted but full details were not yet available. Before shutting down for maintenance on Sept. 4, Buzzard was pumping around 220,000 bpd, a flow rate that was expected to be reached "within the next few days", a senior crude oil trader with knowledge of the oilfield said. Buzzard operator Nexen , could not be reached for immediate comment. Traders said Buzzard's return had been anticipated by the market and had been outweighed on Monday by unexpectedly strong demand from some European refiners, who had come into the market to pick up North Sea crudes. "Refineries are coming out of turnarounds after one to two months of shutdowns, and they are picking up good quality barrels," said a trader at a large U.S. oil company. DECEMBER LOADINGS PROGRAMMES * Norway's North Sea Oseberg crude oil stream will load around 135,000 bpd in December, up from 120,000 bpd originally scheduled to load in November, trade sources said. Seven Oseberg cargoes of 600,000 barrels each are due to load in December, up from six cargoes scheduled for November. * December loading schedules for Brent, Forties and Ekofisk were all expected to emerge on Tuesday, traders said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Shell a Forties cargo loading Nov. 24-26 at dated Brent plus 60 cents. This represented a rise of around 10 cents per barrel from Friday, when Vitol offered an identical cargo at dated plus 55 cents but found no bids. Last Wednesday, a Nov. 12-14 Forties cargo traded at dated plus 55 cents. * Also within the afternoon window, BP sold Shell a cargo of Forties loading Nov. 17-19 by ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at Scapa Flow on the vessel Eagle Kangar at dated Brent plus 20 cents. The cargo had originally been labelled as an October Forties cargo, number F1010. Its loading dates had been put back and was scheduled to load Nov. 5-6. Traders said the lower price of the deal reflected additional costs for STS lifting and the dates. SWAPS * The swaps curve was steady, staying in backwardation: 12-16/11 Jan +70 19-23/11 Jan +60 26-30/11 Jan +50 3-7/12 Jan +34 10-14/12 Jan +18 17-21/12 Jan +2 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by William Hardy)