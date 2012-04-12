* Forties weakens to dated minus 5 cents
* Overhang of supply weighs on market
* Brent front spread narrows ahead of May expiry
LONDON, April 12 North Sea Forties crude
differentials fell on Thursday to a discount to dated Brent and
the wider market structure weakened, indicating ample supplies.
Values have been supported this week as companies including
Chevron bought barrels to send to Asia by Very Large Crude
Carrier, or VLCC, traders said.
"Chevron seem to have stopped buying, so assume they have
filled their VLCC requirement," a North Sea trader said. "And
the market still has an overhang."
As well as the drop in Forties differentials, the spread
between May and June ICE Brent has narrowed to 15 cents as of
1600 GMT, suggesting easing perceptions of tight supply. May
Brent futures expire on Friday.
FORTIES
* On Thursday, Shell sold to Mercuria a May 6-8 Forties at
dated minus 5 cents.
* Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 15 cents
and Trafigura offered an April 28-30 at the same price.
* Those were down from Wednesday, when Chevron bought a
cargo loading April 27-29 from Trafigura at dated plus 40 cents.
MAY LOADING PROGRAMMES
* Supply of key grades is expected to decline in May.
* The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams that make
up BFOE are set to pump 875,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May,
down from an unrevised 1.01 million bpd in April, according to
Reuters calculations based on loading programmes.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were not available as of
1600 GMT.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)