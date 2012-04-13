* Forties drops to dated minus 30 cents
* Traders say market oversupplied, demand slack
* XBrent front spread narrows ahead of May expiry
LONDON, April 13 North Sea Forties crude
differentials fell on Friday in a market which traders said
remained very well supplied despite a shorter May loading
programme.
"We have the lowest BFOE stream in ages, but just too much
oil around," said a North Sea trader. "The Mediterranean is
significantly oversupplied now, Urals is coming out of our ears.
Brent spreads should be much weaker than this."
In addition to the ample supply, traders noted that appetite
for crude remains slack in the region as refineries head for the
maintenance season.
"Everyone is on the offer, demand is weak," another trader
said.
Recent demand for crude from Chevron to fill the Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) Mesdar heading to South Korea in April has
also disappeared now, traders said, leaving the market less
supported.
FORTIES
* Traders that monitor the Platts window said Shell sold a
cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan Stanely at dated minus 30 cents,
falling further from Thursday's levels.
* The previous day, Shell sold to Mercuria a May 6-8 Forties
at dated minus 5 cents.
* In terms of outstanding interest on Friday, traders said
Trafigura was seen offering an April 30-May 2 cargo at dated
minus 40.
MAY LOADINGS
* Crude oil output from the North Sea is set fall by around
9.8 percent in May on smaller loadings of Forties, Oseberg and
Ekofisk, reversing an increase seen the previous month.
* Supply from 12 North Sea grades will average 2.04 million
barrels per day (bpd) during the month, compared with unrevised
estimates of 2.26 million bpd in April, Reuters calculations
based on provisional loading programmes showed.
FRESH DELAYS
* April Forties cargo F0411 was delayed again, trade sources
said on Friday, as recent output glitches continue to plague the
original shipping schedule.
* It had already been deferred after being initially due to
load on April 14-16, will now load in April 30-May 2.
OTHER CRUDES
* A trader said a cargo of Dumbarton was being shown in the
mraket, but no levels were available.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood as follows:
16-20/4 Jun -43
23-27/4 Jun -33
30-04/5 Jul +19
8-11/5 Jul +19
14-18/5 Jul +14
21-25/5 Jul +8
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)