* Forties drops to dated minus 30 cents * Traders say market oversupplied, demand slack * XBrent front spread narrows ahead of May expiry LONDON, April 13 North Sea Forties crude differentials fell on Friday in a market which traders said remained very well supplied despite a shorter May loading programme. "We have the lowest BFOE stream in ages, but just too much oil around," said a North Sea trader. "The Mediterranean is significantly oversupplied now, Urals is coming out of our ears. Brent spreads should be much weaker than this." In addition to the ample supply, traders noted that appetite for crude remains slack in the region as refineries head for the maintenance season. "Everyone is on the offer, demand is weak," another trader said. Recent demand for crude from Chevron to fill the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Mesdar heading to South Korea in April has also disappeared now, traders said, leaving the market less supported. FORTIES * Traders that monitor the Platts window said Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan Stanely at dated minus 30 cents, falling further from Thursday's levels. * The previous day, Shell sold to Mercuria a May 6-8 Forties at dated minus 5 cents. * In terms of outstanding interest on Friday, traders said Trafigura was seen offering an April 30-May 2 cargo at dated minus 40. MAY LOADINGS * Crude oil output from the North Sea is set fall by around 9.8 percent in May on smaller loadings of Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, reversing an increase seen the previous month. * Supply from 12 North Sea grades will average 2.04 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, compared with unrevised estimates of 2.26 million bpd in April, Reuters calculations based on provisional loading programmes showed. FRESH DELAYS * April Forties cargo F0411 was delayed again, trade sources said on Friday, as recent output glitches continue to plague the original shipping schedule. * It had already been deferred after being initially due to load on April 14-16, will now load in April 30-May 2. OTHER CRUDES * A trader said a cargo of Dumbarton was being shown in the mraket, but no levels were available. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood as follows: 16-20/4 Jun -43 23-27/4 Jun -33 30-04/5 Jul +19 8-11/5 Jul +19 14-18/5 Jul +14 21-25/5 Jul +8 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)