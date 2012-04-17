* Forties differentials fall to dated minus 70 cts
* Three sellers, one buyer in window
* Swaps weaker
LONDON, April 17 North Sea Forties crude
differentials slipped for a second day this week on Tuesday, as
refinery maintenance curbs demand, leaving ample supplies.
As well as the weaker Forties market, the spread between the
first and second-month Brent futures contracts has narrowed to
just 10 cents, indicating easing concern about availability.
"Refinery maintenance is reducing demand," a trader said.
"The supply is stable or even lower, but still struggling to
clear."
Demand from Asia has helped provide support. Traders on
Monday said Chevron had fixed a May-loading Very Large Crude
Carrier for shipment to South Korea. It was not clear if that
was a replacement of an earlier fixture.
FORTIES
* Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley a May 4-6 cargo at dated
minus 70 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said.
That was down from offers at dated minus 30 cents and minus 45
cents on Monday.
* Total and Trafigura were also offering cargoes in the
Platts window, but neither was thought to have traded.
* Last Friday, Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan
Stanly at dated minus 30 cents.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood mostly in contango
and were as follows:
23-27/4 Jul -80
30-04/5 Jul -56
8-11/5 Jul -36
14-18/5 Jul -28
21-25/5 Jul -28
28-01/6 Jul -31
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)