* Forties offered as low as dated minus 80 cts * Three Forties sellers in window, no deals * Ekofisk offered lower in the window LONDON, April 18 North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened for a third day this week on Wednesday and other benchmark-setting crudes came under pressure, reflecting ample supplies. Refinery maintenance has reduced demand, meaning supply is plentiful despite a reduced Forties loading programme in May, traders have said. FORTIES * Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 80 cents. That was down 10 cents from a deal on Tuesday. * Trafigura and Shell were also offering cargoes, but neither was thought to have traded. OTHER GRADES * In a relatively rare appearance in the Platts window, a cargo of Ekofisk - also part of the North Sea benchmark - was offered. Shell offered the cargo loading on May 5-7 at dated plus 40, the company said, some 45 cents below indications of value on Tuesday. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows: 23-27/4 Jun -115 30-04/5 Jul -86 8-11/5 Jul -61 14-18/5 Jul -46 21-25/5 Jul -40 28-01/6 Jul -36 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)