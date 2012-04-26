* No Forties traded in window * Phibro lines up shipment to S. Korea * Five May cargoes delayed LONDON, April 26 A shipment of North Sea Forties crude looked on Thursday to be heading to Asia in May, potentially supporting the market. Trading firm Phibro arranged to ship May-loading Forties to South Korea, trading and shipping sources said on Thursday, adding to a growing flow out of the region. Five cargoes of Forties in May have been delayed after production problems at Nexen's Buzzard field, traders said, one more shipment than was known on Wednesday. FORTIES * No deals were done in the window, trading sources said. Shell said it offered a May 7-9 cargo at June BFOE minus 45 cents, at which point it withdrew the offer. Shell's offer translated into about dated minus 25 cents. * The last known deal was on Thursday when Total sold to Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents. Phibro was also bidding for other cargoes. BUZZARD FIELD * Two trading sources said the Buzzard field was ramping up supplies on Thursday after being restarted on Wednesday following repairs. SWAPS * The contracts for differences (CFDs) returned to backwardation on Thursday, and stood as follows: 30-04/5 Jul +33 8-11/5 Jul +18 14-18/5 Jul +12 21-25/5 Jul +5 28-01/6 Jul -2 6-8/6 Jul -10 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Editing by William Hardy)