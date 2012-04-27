* Forties trades at dated minus 30 cents
* Traders say disruptions, Asia arbitrage support
* Widespread availability puts ceiling on recovery
LONDON, April 27 North Sea Forties crude
differentials inched up on Friday, supported by ongoing talk of
barrels moving to Asia although still-strong supply levels
capped gains.
There was one deal done in the window at a discount to dated
Brent of 30 cents, five cents above the last known deal in the
window on Wednesday.
Traders said that although fresh shipments to Asia and
loading delays were lending some support, the strong supply
picture was restricting the price recovery.
"The market remains oversupplied," one trader said.
"Libya is back to pre-war levels in May, Urals is picking
up, North Sea is up and running... so we should have ample
supplies, even with refinery turnarounds tapering off," said
another.
Swaps, however, remained in backwardation into early June,
signalling further weakness ahead.
FORTIES
* Shell sold a Forties cargo loading on May 7-9 to Total at
dated minus 30 cents, traders that monitor the window said.
* The last known deal was on Wednesday when Total sold to
Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents.
SWAPS
* The contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened at the
front, steepening the backwardation structure:
30-04/5 Jul +50 (+33)
8-11/5 Jul +27 (+18)
14-18/5 Jul +17 (+12)
21-25/5 Jul +7 (+5)
28-01/6 Jul -3 (-2)
6-8/6 Jul -13 (-10)
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)