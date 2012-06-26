LONDON, June 26 North Sea Forties crude remained
in discounts to the benchmark grade on Tuesday as slack demand
overshadowed strike disruptions to Norway's Oseberg crude
stream.
There has so far not been any delays on Norwegian cargo
loadings directly because of the strike.
"We have quite a lot of supply in the North Sea so we have
not seen any big, immediate impact on the market," a trader with
a refinery in Northern Europe said.
"Theoretically, it will start supporting prices and
gradually tighten the market if it gets stretched for longer."
The arbitrage to South Korea for July has provided limited
support to differentials.
So far for July loading, two very large carriers, Elizabeth
I.A. and Fida have been booked to sail from the North Sea to
South Korea, tanker fixtures showed.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were two offers but no buying interest.
* Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated Brent minus 50
cents a barrel. Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus 30 cents
and withdrew the offer later. These levels were unchanged from
Monday.
* The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week,
when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the
lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data.
NORWAY STRIKE
* Statoil is to shut down four oil platforms in
the North Sea due to an ongoing oil strike affecting oil and gas
transportation, the company said on Tuesday.
* The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields,
Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil
per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.
OTHER CRUDE
* Maersk Oil still holds a cross-month cargo of Scottish
Dumbarton for July-August but it has not yet offered the cargo
actively.
* Statoil holds Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for
July. Indications were around dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel
for Statfjord, dated minus $2.60 for Gullfaks and dated plus 75
cents for Oseberg.
* There have been some revisions for Ekofisk loading,
traders said, with some cargoes for the second half of July now
expected to be loaded slightly earlier than the original loading
dates.
SWAPS
* Swaps were in a contango but the prompt spread narrowed,
responding to the Norwegian strike:
2-6/7 Sep -118 (-138)
9-13/7 Sep -102 (-118)
16-20/7 Sep -90 (-102)
23-27/7 Sep -80 (-86)
30-03/8 Sep -71 (-76)
6-10/8 Sep -65 (-67)
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)