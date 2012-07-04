LONDON, July 4 The forward curve of Brent crude
futures held just below the strongest level in about 2-1/2 weeks
on Wednesday after physical North Sea Forties crude jumped to
premiums in the previous day from relatively steep discounts.
Forties differentials were supported by strong refining
margins, loading delays on Oseberg due to the 11 day-strike in
Norway and because refiners were shifting to cheaper light,
sweet crude from more expensive sour crude.
"Forties was well bid. Both the strike and Urals," a trader
said. "People are trying to replace expensive Urals."
Differentials on Urals, most liquidly traded sour crude in
Europe, have risen more sharply than light-sweet Forties. Urals
had jumped to premiums to dated Brent ahead of Forties, while
Forties traded at steep discounts to the benchmark late last
week and earlier this week.
The prompt August-September spread LCOc1-LCOc2 hit 33
cents a barrel on Tuesday, the widest backwardation since
mid-June. By 1051 GMT, it was at a backwardation of 23 cents.
The September-October spread LCOc2-LCOc3 was at a 31 cent
backwardation. The September-October spread has been in
backwardation even before the strike, supported by the planned
maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield and other fields.
The following is the recap of Tuesday's market at the close.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Morgan Stanley bought a cargo for July 22-27 loading from
Vitol at dated Brent plus 10 cents a barrel. Hetco sold July
22-24 to Phibro at September BFOE plus 15 cents a barrel.
* Total placed two bids for July 15-20 and July 26-30 at
dated plus 10 cents a barrel.
* Vitol offered another cargo for July 18-20 at dated plus
25 cents.
* On Monday, Vitol sold to Mercuria a July 17-19 Forties at
September BFOE minus 65 cents, roughly equal to dated minus 38
cents.
NORWAY STRIKE
* Strikes in Norway has so far shut in the Oseberg output,
causing delays on loadings.
* Norwegian oil sector employers and labour unions will
resume talks on Wednesday in an attempt to put an end to an
offshore strike, which has affected crude shipments from the
world's eighth-largest exporter.
* Now in its 11th day, the wrangle over pensions has cut
daily Norwegian oil production by an estimated 13 percent and
gas output by around 4 percent, but gas exports to Europe have
remained largely unaffected.
SWAPS
* Swaps rose across the curve at the close on Tuesday:
9-13/7 Sep +10 (-24)
16-20/7 Sep -4 (-27)
23-27/7 Sep -19 (-30)
30-03/8 Sep -24 (-33)
6-10/8 Sep -29 (-36)
13-17/8 Sep -34 (-39)
