* Norway strike ends as government forces arbitration
* Forties falls around 20 cents, offered at dated +55 cents
* Thin August loading programme gives some support
LONDON, July 10 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slipped from around four-month highs on Tuesday
after a strike by Norwegian offshore oil workers was ended as
the government forced both sides into arbitration.
Norway restarted several oil and gas fields on Tuesday after
the end of the 16-day strike. The oil workers said they were
still unhappy about pensions and retirement issues but were
unable to repeat the strike action for at least two years.
Forties cargoes were offered at Monday's bid levels but
found no takers as potential end-consumers backed away.
The market weakened despite an extremely thin August loading
programme, which will see less than 850,000 barrels per day of
the four BFOE (Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk) crude
production streams even if loadings of Oseberg match the highest
monthly level of the year.
"The end of the Norwegian strike has taken the froth off the
top of the market," said one crude oil trader with a large U.S.
bank-owned house.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Within the afternoon trading window, two offers faced just
one bid that was eventually withdrawn.
* Hetco offered a Forties cargo for loading July 28-30 at
September BFOE plus 65 cents or dated Brent plus 55 cents, but
found no takers. The offer level was in line with a bid for a
similar cargo on Monday, which was the highest bid differential
since mid-March, according to Reuters data. On Monday, offered
an identical Forties cargo at September BFOE plus 90 cents.
* Shell offered an August 2-4 Forties cargo at September
BFOE plus 45 cents.
* Total bid dated Brent plus 50 cents for a July 27 - August
2 Forties cargo but then withdrew.
SWAPS
* Swaps eased across the board but stayed in backwardation
for the first two weeks, reflecting perception of tighter
supply, as follows:
16-20/7 Sep +21
23-27/7 Sep +1
30-03/8 Sep -12
6-10/8 Sep -19
13-17/8 Sep -23
20-24/8 Sep -27
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jason Neely)