LONDON, July 12 Trading activity of North Sea
crude slowed on Thursday, while Brent futures backwardation hit
its widest inter-month spread in two months.
Traders had mixed views about the direction of the market.
Some said demand for sweet crude for August should be stronger
than for July because buyers have been shifting from Russian
sour Urals, whose spot differentials topped better quality
Forties.
"There are some refiners buying sweet instead of sour," a
trader said. "Urals is not much left and demand is not bad, with
still good refining margins."
But some pressure might come from an overhang of Nigerian
sweet crude, which could flow to Northwest Europe for relatively
prompt loading, others said.
"Nigeria is still trading in July, so in theory the West
African surplus should start weighing on North Sea differentials
now that the strike (in Norway) is over," another trader said.
The backwardation of ICE Brent crude futures steepened at
the front end of the curve as the BFOE loading was expected to
fall to the record low in August.
The August-September spread LCOc1-LCOc2 widened to as much
as 84 cents a barrel, the widest since mid-May.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There was no bid or offer in the public trading window.
* On Wednesday, Hetco sold a cargo for late July loading at
dated plus 25 cents a barrel.
NORWEGIAN CRUDE
* Buyers assessed Oseberg at dated plus $1.30 a barrel,
Gullfaks at dated plus $3 and Statfjord at dated plus $1.80.
* It was not clear whether any of the cargoes Statoil
offered on Wednesday had been sold.
* Statoil was offering Gullfaks, Statfjord and Troll at
roughly 20 cents higher than the buyers' assessment.
SWAPS
* Swaps jumped across the curve, reflecting tight BFOE
supply:
16-20/7 Oct +112 (Sep +73)
23-27/7 Oct +95 (Sep +55)
30-03/8 Oct +77 (Sep +47)
6-10/8 Oct +68 (Sep +42)
13-17/8 Oct +66 (Sep +42)
20-24/8 Oct +65 (Sep +41)
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)