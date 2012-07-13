LONDON, July 13 Differentials on North Sea light crude rose for the first week of the August loading market as buyers switched to the crude out of Russian sour Urals, traders said on Friday. The backwardation between August and September Brent crude futures widened to as much as $1.06 a barrel, the widest spread since early March except for expiry days, responding to the tight supply. LCOc1-LCOc2 North Sea oil exports for 12 key grades are expected to fall to a new 2012 low in August due to extensive maintenance works at maturing oilfields. Differentials on benchmark Forties rose, but the gain was limited compared with others because of the lack of demand from Asia, they said. Some pressure on North Sea light crude may come from the ample supply of Nigerian crude. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Shell placed a bid for Forties for Aug. 4-6 loading, raising its bid from dated Brent plus 25 cents a barrel to the benchmark plus 40 cents a barrel. There was no offer. * The previous Forties deal was done at dated plus 25 cents a barrel. * "Compared with Urals, Forties look very cheap. That's why the bid was not hit," a trader said. * Traders said South Korean oil companies might not buy Forties for August loading due to jetty maintenance works at Hound Point, the loading point of Forties. * August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed following production problems earlier this week, traders said on Friday. * Traders said Nexen, operator of the Buzzard oilfield, was asking cargo holders to defer some cargoes. NORWEGIAN CRUDE * Buyers assessed Oseberg at dated plus $1.30 a barrel, Gullfaks at dated plus $3 and Statfjord at dated plus $1.80. * The levels were roughly about 20-30 cents higher than July levels. * Earlier this week, Statoil was offering Gullfaks, Statfjord and Troll at roughly 20 cents higher than the buyers' assessment. NIGERIA * Traders said Vitol offered some Nigerian cargoes on cif-Rotterdam basis. * These cargoes included 950,000 barrels of Amenam for Aug. 1-5 at dated plus $2, the same volume of Bonny Light at dated plus $3 and a combined cargo of 300,000 barrels of Ukpokti and 350,000 barrels of Qua Iboe for July 20-25. SWAPS * Swaps rose further across the curve, reflecting tight BFOE supply. The prompt swap was equivalent to October plus 158 cents: 16-20/7 Sep +82 (Oct +112) 23-27/7 Oct +140 (Oct +95) 30-03/8 Oct +115 (Oct +77) 6-10/8 Oct +100 (Oct +68) 13-17/8 Oct +90 (Oct +66) 20-24/8 Oct +80 (Oct +65) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)