LONDON, July 13 Differentials on North Sea light
crude rose for the first week of the August loading market as
buyers switched to the crude out of Russian sour Urals, traders
said on Friday.
The backwardation between August and September Brent crude
futures widened to as much as $1.06 a barrel, the widest spread
since early March except for expiry days, responding to the
tight supply. LCOc1-LCOc2
North Sea oil exports for 12 key grades are expected to fall
to a new 2012 low in August due to extensive maintenance works
at maturing oilfields.
Differentials on benchmark Forties rose, but the gain was
limited compared with others because of the lack of demand from
Asia, they said.
Some pressure on North Sea light crude may come from the
ample supply of Nigerian crude.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Shell placed a bid for Forties for Aug. 4-6 loading,
raising its bid from dated Brent plus 25 cents a barrel to the
benchmark plus 40 cents a barrel. There was no offer.
* The previous Forties deal was done at dated plus 25 cents
a barrel.
* "Compared with Urals, Forties look very cheap. That's why
the bid was not hit," a trader said.
* Traders said South Korean oil companies might not buy
Forties for August loading due to jetty maintenance works at
Hound Point, the loading point of Forties.
* August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed
following production problems earlier this week, traders said on
Friday.
* Traders said Nexen, operator of the Buzzard
oilfield, was asking cargo holders to defer some cargoes.
NORWEGIAN CRUDE
* Buyers assessed Oseberg at dated plus $1.30 a barrel,
Gullfaks at dated plus $3 and Statfjord at dated plus $1.80.
* The levels were roughly about 20-30 cents higher than July
levels.
* Earlier this week, Statoil was offering Gullfaks,
Statfjord and Troll at roughly 20 cents higher than the buyers'
assessment.
NIGERIA
* Traders said Vitol offered some Nigerian cargoes on
cif-Rotterdam basis.
* These cargoes included 950,000 barrels of Amenam for Aug.
1-5 at dated plus $2, the same volume of Bonny Light at dated
plus $3 and a combined cargo of 300,000 barrels of Ukpokti and
350,000 barrels of Qua Iboe for July 20-25.
SWAPS
* Swaps rose further across the curve, reflecting tight BFOE
supply. The prompt swap was equivalent to October plus 158
cents:
16-20/7 Sep +82 (Oct +112)
23-27/7 Oct +140 (Oct +95)
30-03/8 Oct +115 (Oct +77)
6-10/8 Oct +100 (Oct +68)
13-17/8 Oct +90 (Oct +66)
20-24/8 Oct +80 (Oct +65)
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)