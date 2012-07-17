* Forties offered at dated plus 30 cents, weaker * Some minor delays to Forties loadings in July * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, July 17 North Sea Forties edged lower on Tuesday as buyers and sellers posted lower numbers, although values remained at a premium to dated Brent supported by strong refining margins and tight supply in the region. While crude from a well supplied Nigerian market has been offered into northwest Europe, supply in the region is tight. North Sea exports for 12 grades are expected to fall to a 2012 low in August. Refinery margins are healthy. A notional complex margin for Brent in northwest Europe stands at more than $6 a barrel compared with an average of $5 in the past year, according to Reuters models. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were two sellers in the Platts window. Statoil offered an Aug. 6-8 cargo at dated plus 45 cents and Total offered July 28-30 at dated plus 30 cents. Those were lower than an offer of plus 55 cents on Monday. * On the buying side, Shell was looking to pay dated plus 10 cents for an early August cargo, the company said, down from plus 40 cents on Friday. * The last known Forties deal was done at dated plus 25 cents a barrel on July 11. LOADING DELAYS * Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said. SWAPS * Swaps were lower at the front of the curve but still in backwardation, as follows: 23-27/7 Oct +80 30-03/8 Oct +73 6-10/8 Oct +72 13-17/8 Oct +67 20-24/8 Oct +60 28-31/8 Oct +55 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)