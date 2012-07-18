* Forties offered between dated plus 35-40 cents * Backwardation narrows on swaps GENEVA, July 18 North Sea Forties were steady on Wednesday as a rebound in European refining margins offset selling interest from BP and Total in the public window. Gasoil margins in Europe jumped to above $16 a barrel on Wednesday, raising the prospect of higher refinery runs and better North Sea demand. LGO-LCO1=R FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were two sellers in the Platts window. Total offered a cargo for prompt loading July 28-30 at dated plus 35 cents. BP offered a cargo loading Aug. 12-14 at dated plus 40 cents. * These were within the range of offers in the previous session. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk: BP offered a cargo of Ekofisk at dated +$1.30 a barrel for loading Aug. 9-11. It attracted no buyers. LOADING DELAYS * Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said. * The F010 cargo will also be delayed by 1-2 days to 17-19 July, traders said. SWAPS * The backwardation was slightly narrower at the front of the curve. 23-27/7 Oct +107 30-03/8 Oct +102 6-10/8 Oct +93 13-17/8 Oct +90 20-24/8 Oct +85 28-31/8 Oct +76 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)