* Forties trades at dated plus 5 cents * Ekofisk offered at dated plus $1.25 * Swaps stay backwardated, but curve flattens LONDON, July 19 Forties weakened on Thursday as more light, sweet barrels arrived from West Africa, putting pressure on North Sea crudes, but traders thought the bearish picture would not last. "West African crude is arriving in Europe but after this weak period the Brent spreads and CFDs are all bid massively," a trader said. Next month, Jetty 1 at Hound Point will be closed for six weeks, preventing the loading of VLCCs and long haul exports to Asia. But the following month, Nexen will take its 200,000 barrel a day Buzzard oil field offline for maintenance and a vessel inspection in the first week of September. The field is only expected to be back at full production by the middle of October . FORTIES BFO-FOT * Statoil sold a Forties cargo to Shell for loading on August 6-8 at dated plus 5 cents a barrel, which was equivalent to around 20-25 cents lower than on Wednesday. * Total offered its cargo for prompt loading July 28-30 at dated plus 10 cents, down from dated plus 35 cents on Wednesday. * BP also offered its cargo for August 12-14 at dated plus 30 cents, down from dated plus 40 cents on Wednesday. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk: BP offered its cargo of Ekofisk at dated plus $1.25 a barrel for loading August 9-11. This was down from dated plus $1.30 on Wednesday but it again attracted no buyers. SWAPS * The backwardation was slightly flatter along the curve. 23-27/7 Oct +112 30-03/8 Oct +110 6-10/8 Oct +99 13-17/8 Oct +97 20-24/8 Oct +92 28-31/8 Oct +85 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)