* Forties last traded at dated plus 5 cents * Ekofisk offered at dated plus $1.20, lower * Swaps switch to contango at front of curve LONDON, July 20 Forties was stable on Friday and other North Sea grades were weakening due to competition from other light, sweet crudes, although healthy refining margins were expected to limit the downside. "We've had in the last few months an overhang from the West African and Mediterranean markets, which is going to continue to put a cap on things," a North Sea trader said. "Still, margins are good." FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were two Forties offers in the Platts trading window and no bids. Statoil offered Aug. 10-12 Forties at dated plus 20 cents and Chevron offered an Aug. 5-7 cargo at dated plus 25 cents. * Those were higher than a deal on Thursday at dated minus 5 cents. In the absence of a higher bid on Friday, Forties was left unchanged at dated plus 5 cents. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk: BP offered its cargo of Ekofisk at dated plus $1.20 for loading Aug. 9-11, down 5 cents from Thursday. It again attracted no buyers. SWAPS * The first week moved into contango, while later weeks remained in backwardation. 23-27/7 Oct +87 30-03/8 Oct +95 6-10/8 Oct +85 13-17/8 Oct +84 20-24/8 Oct +79 28-31/8 Oct +74 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)