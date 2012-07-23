* Forties offered as low as dated flat * CNOOC to buy Nexen, acquire large Forties stake * Swaps in contango at front of curve LONDON, July 23 North Sea Forties crude differentials were steady to weaker on Monday and values for other grades remained under pressure due to ample supply as a result of competition from other light, sweet crudes. More Nigerian and Mediterranean light, sweet crude is being offered into northwest Europe in part due to falling U.S. imports, keeping a lid on North Sea values, say traders. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were four Forties offers in the Platts trading window and two bids. The two lowest offers were from Chevron, which offered Aug. 5-7 Forties at dated flat, while Statoil offered Aug. 10-12 at dated plus 5 cents. * These suggested steady to slightly weaker values compared to a deal on Thursday at dated plus 5 cents, the last known traded level. INDUSTRY NEWS * China may soon get control of a large slice of UK North Sea oil supply if bids by its state firms for assets of Canadian oil companies Nexen and Talisman are cleared by the regulators. Nexen is operator of Buzzard, the largest contributor to Forties. SWAPS * The first week remained in contango, indicating ample prompt supply, while the following three weeks moved to a flat structure. 30-03/8 Oct +92 6-10/8 Oct +80 13-17/8 Oct +80 20-24/8 Oct +80 28-31/8 Oct +76 3-7/9 Oct +56 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)