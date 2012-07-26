* Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus $1.10 * Forties stable after drop * Swaps backwardation flattens LONDON, July 26 North Sea Forties crude steadied on Thursday after a decline and other grades drifted lower, weighed by limited prompt demand and ample supply of high-quality crude. Competition from West African crudes has pressured the North Sea market. Even so, some traders say the market may have found a floor ahead of maintenance work, such as the shutdown of 0the Buzzard oilfield in September, that will reduce supply. Reduced flows to South Korea of August-loading crude have also weighed on Forties, as maintenance at the Hound Point terminal is due to prevent VLCC loadings for around six weeks as of Aug. 1. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 15 cents and Shell offered Aug. 14-16 at the same level. Both were up from a deal on Wednesday for an earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo at dated minus 25 cents, the lowest since July 2. With no sign of a corresponding increase in bids, Forties was left unchanged. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk: BP offered its Aug. 10-12 cargo at dated plus $1.10, down 10 cents from Wednesday's offer. * Statoil was indicating a few cargoes for late August which included Gullfaks at dated $3.30, Oseberg at dated plus $1.40 and Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said -- all above recent values. These cargoes are seen as loading too far in advance to attract keen buying interest at present. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed further, reflecting an easing price premium for prompt physical barrels. 30-03/8 Oct +103 6-10/8 Oct +98 13-17/8 Oct +104 20-24/8 Oct +106 28-31/8 Oct +101 3-7/9 Oct +78 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)