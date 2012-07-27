* Forties recovers to dated minus 10 cents
* Sept/Oct Brent futures spread rises
* Swaps curve in backwardation
LONDON, July 27 North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Friday, finding a floor ahead of summer
maintenance work expected to reduce supplies.
Traders said the market may have bottomed out earlier this
week. Maintenance such as the shutdown of the UK's largest
oilfield, Buzzard, in September, will reduce supply. Buzzard is
the largest contributor to Forties.
Analysts said the rising premium of September Brent to
October LCOc1-LCOc2 reflected expectations of sharply reduced
output as a result. The spread was trading above $1 on Friday.
"The declining production in the UK is likely to be a hot
subject of discussion during September and October, if as we
expect the number of Forties cargoes available for benchmarking
will fall close to zero," said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix.
"The front Brent spread continues to strengthen in
anticipation of that and given the squeeze potential on Forties
during the maintenance of the Buzzard field we will not propose
a limit for the backwardation potential of Brent during
September and October."
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Shell sold to Trafigura an Aug. 15-17 Forties at dated
minus 10 cents. That was up from a deal on Wednesday for an
earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo at dated minus 25 cents, the
lowest since July 2.
* BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated minus 5 cents,
which it withdrew.
SWAPS
* The curve remained in a backwardation although it was
flattening:
30-03/8 Oct +117
6-10/8 Oct +115
13-17/8 Oct +115
20-24/8 Oct +113
28-31/8 Oct +111
3-7/9 Oct +81
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy and David
Holmes)