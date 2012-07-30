* Forties strengthens to dated plus 5 cents
* Urals, upcoming maintenance, lend support
* Backwardation in swaps curve steepens
LONDON, July 30 North Sea Forties crude
differentials strengthened again on Monday, retaining the
Friday's momentum as stronger Urals prices continued to lend
support and Vitol sought Forties for a potential cargo to South
Korea.
Traders said that stronger tenders for Urals were helping to
lift Forties. With the Buzzard oil field still the largest
contributor to Forties it is increasingly being seen as more
akin to a heavy sour grade than a light sweet grade, and
therefore closer in quality to Urals.
In addition, Vitol, which was seen buying in the window from
BP today, is said to be lining up a 1 million-barrel cargo of
Forties for shipment to South Korea in August.
This is about half the size of a typical very large crude
carrier. The company is seeking the smaller cargo because VLCCs
cannot load from Hound Point in August as the jetty is
undergoing maintenance for six weeks.
Traders are not expecting to see much more weakness on
Forties, even though West African crudes are still in plentiful
supply, because of the support from Urals.
"Urals will support Forties differentials for, say, another
week or two and then slowly Forties differentials should rise to
reflect its improved quality and reduced availability," said one
trader.
He was alluding to upcoming maintenance at the Buzzard
oil-field in September, which will reduce the supply of Forties.
Another trader said that refining margins were still pretty
strong, with both gasoline and gasoil margins in double figures.
This is encouraging European refiners to process more crude and
providing further support for Forties.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold an Aug. 18-20 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated plus
5 cents. This is up from a deal on Friday for an Aug. 15-17
cargo at dated minus 10 cents.
* Trafigura also offered an Aug. 15-17 Forties cargo flat to
benchmark dated Brent.
OTHER GRADES
* BP again offered its Aug. 10-12 Ekofisk cargo at dated
plus 85 cents. This is down from previous market assessments for
Ekofisk at dated plus $1-$1.10.
SWAPS
* The backwardation in the swaps curve steepened, indicating
anticipation of greater tightness in the market:
30-03/8 Oct +100
6-10/8 Oct +107
13-17/8 Oct +109
20-24/8 Oct +105
28-31/8 Oct +75
3-7/9 Oct +40
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)