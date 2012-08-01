* Forties rises to dated plus 15 cents * Ekofisk offered lower * Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due LONDON, Aug 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Wednesday ahead of looming maintenance shutdowns and an expected drop in September loading exports. September loading programmes are expected to emerge around Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties. The expected fall in output is supporting the September/October Brent spread, say analysts. The spread LCOc1-LCOc2 rose to $1.25 by 1644 GMT. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold to Vitol an Aug. 20-22 Forties at dated plus 15 cents. That was up from the highest of three deals done on Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents. * In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 23-27 Forties at dated plus 10 cents, and Trafigura offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated plus 25 cents. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk came under pressure from a lower offer. BP offered an Aug. 11-13 Ekofisk at dated plus 75 cents, down from a bid at dated plus $1.20 for a late August cargo. SWAPS * The swaps curve rose for the first four weeks and moved into a flat structure at the front, from contango on Tuesday, as follows: 6-10/8 Oct +166 13-17/8 Oct +166 20-24/8 Oct +155 28-31/8 Oct +140 3-7/9 Nov +170 10-14/9 Nov +135 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)