* Forties rises to dated plus 15 cents
* Ekofisk offered lower
* Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due
LONDON, Aug 1 North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Wednesday ahead of looming maintenance
shutdowns and an expected drop in September loading exports.
September loading programmes are expected to emerge around
Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled
maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties.
The expected fall in output is supporting the
September/October Brent spread, say analysts. The spread
LCOc1-LCOc2 rose to $1.25 by 1644 GMT.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold to Vitol an Aug. 20-22 Forties at dated plus 15
cents. That was up from the highest of three deals done on
Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents.
* In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 23-27 Forties at
dated plus 10 cents, and Trafigura offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at
dated plus 25 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* Ekofisk came under pressure from a lower offer. BP offered
an Aug. 11-13 Ekofisk at dated plus 75 cents, down from a bid
at dated plus $1.20 for a late August cargo.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve rose for the first four weeks and moved
into a flat structure at the front, from contango on Tuesday, as
follows:
6-10/8 Oct +166
13-17/8 Oct +166
20-24/8 Oct +155
28-31/8 Oct +140
3-7/9 Nov +170
10-14/9 Nov +135
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)