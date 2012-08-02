* Forties rises to dated plus 40 cents * Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due * Swaps firmer, backwardation steepens LONDON, Aug 2 North Sea Forties crude differentials climbed on Thursday, gaining for a fourth day this week ahead of looming maintenance that will reduce output and supported by talk of arbitrage trading to Asia. Vitol, the buyer of a Forties cargo on Thursday, is expected by other traders to be lining up a 1 million barrel shipment of the grade to South Korea in August. September loading programmes are expected to emerge around Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties. Expectations for a fall in output are supporting the September/October Brent spread, analysts say. The spread LCOc1-LCOc2 rose further on Thursday to $1.53 by 1551 GMT. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Trafigura sold to Vitol an Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated plus 40 cents, up 25 cents from trading on Wednesday. That was Vitol's fourth Forties purchase in the window this week. * In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 24-28 Forties at dated plus 20 cents, and Morgan Stanley bid Aug. 26-28 at dated plus 20 cents. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk came under pressure as BP finally sold its increasingly prompt Aug. 11-13 cargo to Total at dated plus 65 cents, down 10 cents from an offer on Wednesday. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved up and shifted into backwardation at the front, from a flat structure on Wednesday, as follows: 6-10/8 Oct +235 13-17/8 Oct +215 20-24/8 Oct +195 28-31/8 Oct +170 3-7/9 Oct +130 10-14/9 Oct +90 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Editing by Jane Baird)