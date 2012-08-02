* Forties rises to dated plus 40 cents
* Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due
* Swaps firmer, backwardation steepens
LONDON, Aug 2 North Sea Forties crude
differentials climbed on Thursday, gaining for a fourth day this
week ahead of looming maintenance that will reduce output and
supported by talk of arbitrage trading to Asia.
Vitol, the buyer of a Forties cargo on Thursday, is expected
by other traders to be lining up a 1 million barrel shipment of
the grade to South Korea in August.
September loading programmes are expected to emerge around
Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled
maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties.
Expectations for a fall in output are supporting the
September/October Brent spread, analysts say. The spread
LCOc1-LCOc2 rose further on Thursday to $1.53 by 1551 GMT.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Trafigura sold to Vitol an Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated
plus 40 cents, up 25 cents from trading on Wednesday. That was
Vitol's fourth Forties purchase in the window this week.
* In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 24-28 Forties at
dated plus 20 cents, and Morgan Stanley bid Aug. 26-28 at dated
plus 20 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* Ekofisk came under pressure as BP finally sold its
increasingly prompt Aug. 11-13 cargo to Total at dated plus 65
cents, down 10 cents from an offer on Wednesday.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved up and shifted into backwardation at
the front, from a flat structure on Wednesday, as follows:
6-10/8 Oct +235
13-17/8 Oct +215
20-24/8 Oct +195
28-31/8 Oct +170
3-7/9 Oct +130
10-14/9 Oct +90
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Editing by Jane
Baird)