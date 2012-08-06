LONDON, Aug 6 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials strengthened for a second week on Monday, a day
ahead of a release of a loading programme expected to show a
fall in output in September.
Forties volumes are expected to be lower next month as the
Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance. Details
will emerge in the loading programme due on Tuesday.
Norway's Troll crude oil stream is scheduled to load five
cargoes in September, down from 14 in August, due to maintenance
work, traders said on Monday, citing an export schedule sent to
cargo owners.
Daily supply will average 100,000 barrels per day (bpd),
down from 271,000 bpd in August.
Statoil's Troll is usually the North Sea's
second-largest oil production stream after Forties.
"We expect seasonal maintenance on the Buzzard field through
a reduction in output to boost Forties values," said Harry
Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas. "As the main benchmark in setting
the price of Brent, firmer Forties prices will in turn support
Brent."
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Shell sold an Aug. 24-30 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated
Brent plus 45 cents, a level little changed from last week.
* Morgan Stanley bid for an Aug 26-31 Forties cargo at dated
plus 30 cents while BP offered an Aug 26-30 cargo at dated plus
60 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* Statoil offered an end-August Oseberg cargo at dated plus
$1.40, unchanged from Friday.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in backwardation, but flattened
by about 5-10 cents for each week compared with prices seen on
Friday:
13-17/8 Oct +187
20-24/8 Oct +166
28-31/8 Oct +143
3-7/9 Oct +105
10-14/9 Oct +65
17-21/9 Oct +25
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher
Johnson)