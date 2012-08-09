* Forties weakens to dated plus 50 cents * Tighter Sept supplies to limit decline * Swaps backwardations narrows LONDON, Aug 9 Forties crude oil differentials weakened slightly on Thursday as an end-August cargo traded but remained at a sizeable premium to dated Brent supported by reduced supplies. North Sea output is expected fall in September mainly because of a drop in Forties output due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold to Total an Aug 26-28 Forties at dated plus 50 cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Wednesday. * That was down from an offer on Wednesday of a cargo loading on the same dates at dated plus 71 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, albeit a narrower one: 13-17/8 Oct +173 20-24/8 Oct +160 28-31/8 Oct +140 3-7/9 Oct +105 10-14/9 Oct +60 17-21/9 Oct +15 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)