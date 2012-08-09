* Forties weakens to dated plus 50 cents
LONDON, Aug 9 Forties crude oil differentials
weakened slightly on Thursday as an end-August cargo traded but
remained at a sizeable premium to dated Brent supported by
reduced supplies.
North Sea output is expected fall in September mainly
because of a drop in Forties output due to maintenance work at
the Buzzard oilfield.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold to Total an Aug 26-28 Forties at dated plus 50
cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Wednesday.
* That was down from an offer on Wednesday of a cargo
loading on the same dates at dated plus 71 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in backwardation, albeit a
narrower one:
13-17/8 Oct +173
20-24/8 Oct +160
28-31/8 Oct +140
3-7/9 Oct +105
10-14/9 Oct +60
17-21/9 Oct +15
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)