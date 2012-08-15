* Forties bid up for September loading * September supply decline, quality rise to support Forties * Swaps backwardation widens at front LONDON, Aug 15 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Wednesday, as expected, as participants bid for September cargoes which are in tighter supply and higher in quality. Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude, propping up prices. Traders expected Forties to rise after a dip in prices on Tuesday, when an August cargo traded. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were three bidders in the Platts window and the highest bid was from Mercuria, biding the Sept. 5-7 period to dated plus 50 cents. * That was up from a deal on Tuesday for an Aug. 28-30 Forties at dated plus 20 cents. * Shell offered an earlier, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 cargo down to dated plus 10 cents. OTHER GRADES * Statoil has sold most of its crude for loading in the first three weeks of September. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve widened out, again: 20-24/8 Oct +220 28-31/8 Oct +195 3-7/9 Nov +235 10-14/9 Nov +175 17-21/9 Nov +115 24-28/9 Nov +73 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane and Helen Massy-Beresford)