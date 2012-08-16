* Forties cargo trades at dated plus 40 cents * Sept cargo brought forward into August * Swaps backwardation narrows a touch LONDON, Aug 16 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Thursday, boosted by looming maintenance in the Buzzard oilfield and a reduction in the number of cargoes in the September loading programme. A Forties cargo has been brought forward into the August loading programme from September after higher-than-expected output from the Buzzard oilfield, traders said. Shell's Sept. 9-11 cargo will now load on Aug. 30-Sept 1, which traders said was weighing on the market at the front end. By contrast, cargoes loading in September are well bid. Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend due to the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. Buzzard is currently running flat out ahead of its scheduled maintenance, so Forties cargoes with August loading dates are about 65 percent Buzzard, a trader said. This makes them lower quality. Refinery demand is still seen as healthy, helping underpin differentials. "Margins are good, the Mediterranean is strong and product stocks are low," a trader said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * One cargo of Forties traded in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents. Morgan Stanley bought the Sept 2-4 cargo from Phillips 66. * This was up from a deal on Tuesday for an Aug. 28-30 Forties cargo, which changed hands at dated plus 20 cents. * Total and Mercuria were also bidding for the Sept 5-7 period, getting up to dated plus 40 cents. This is a notch down from Wednesday's bids which closed at dated plus 50 cents for the same period. * Shell again offered its Aug. 30-Sept 1 cargo, which has been brought forward from the September loading programme. It opened at dated plus 30 cents but was offering it at dated minus 20 cents at the close. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve narrowed a touch and the curve edged lower from front to back: 20-24/8 Oct +180 28-31/8 Oct +165 3-7/9 Nov +205 10-14/9 Nov +151 17-21/9 Nov +102 24-28/9 Nov +62 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Nina Chestney)