* Forties bid up to dated plus 60 cents for mid-Sept
* Ekofisk cargo trades at dated plus 80 cents
* Prompt cargoes remain under pressure
LONDON, Aug 22 North Sea Forties crude
differentials for mid-September rose on Wednesday but a two-tier
market persisted, with prompt cargoes remaining under pressure
while cargoes with later loading dates attracted higher bids.
The spread between Ekofisk and Forties also narrowed, with
an Ekofisk cargo changing hands at dated plus 80 cents, only 20
cents above the highest bid for Forties.
Traders are eyeing Ekofisk closely because it will set the
price of dated Brent if the price dips below that of Forties.
Differentials have come under pressure at the front end with
Tuesday's addition of a Shell Forties cargo to the September
loading programme.
The loading programmes for Ekofisk and Gullfaks are also
thought to have received one more cargo apiece.
This has made the market a little more bearish. "The spread
and dated are coming off," one market participant said.
Market participants were surprised by the appearance of the
extra Forties cargo, which is down to better-than-expected
production from Buzzard before it heads into maintenance in
early September.
"But it won't matter now," one trader said. "We are
increasingly phasing in Buzzard-maintenance Forties barrels in
the window, so the window should find some support eventually."
It was notable that September 15-17 loading dates attracted
stronger bids in the window, reaching dated plus 60 cents.
At the front end Forties has also lost some support from
Urals, which has weakened in northwest Europe this week. "There
is no support for high-sulphur Forties any more," one trader
said.
As long as the Buzzard oilfield is still feeding into
Forties, it makes the crude more akin to a heavy sour grade like
Urals because of its higher sulphur content. When Buzzard goes
offline for maintenance, Forties will become sweeter.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* The action was all on the bidding side for Forties, with
Mercuria and Total targeting the Sept. 15-17 period with bids up
to dated plus 55-60 cents.
* Trafigura bid up to dated plus 15 cents for Sept. 12-14
while Morgan Stanley bid up to dated plus 30 cents for Sept.
12-17 loading dates.
* Tuesday's bids for the same period were at dated plus
25-30 cents, and on Monday Sept. 12-14 attracted bids up to
dated plus 80 cents.
* Tuesday's cargo changed hands at dated plus 30 cents but
was for the earlier loading dates of Sept. 10-12.
OTHER CRUDES
* BP sold its Sept. 11-13 Ekofisk cargo to Shell at dated
plus 80 cents, which was down from its Tuesday offer at dated
plus $1.15.
* Oseberg was assessed at around dated plus $1.50, Statfjord
at around dated plus $2.20 and Gullfaks at around dated plus
$3.50.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in a backwardated structure:
28-31/8 Oct +94 (Nov +150)
3-7/9 Nov +145
10-14/9 Nov +104
17-21/9 Nov +69
24-28/9 Nov +40
1-5/10 Nov +28
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by David Goodman)