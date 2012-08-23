* Forties bid up to dated plus 65 cents for mid-Sept * Prompt cargoes under pressure * Swaps backwardation steepens LONDON, Aug 23 North Sea Forties crude differentials for mid-September rose on Thursday, reflecting the impact of oilfield maintenance in September that will reduce supply. Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude, propping up prices. Differentials have come under pressure at the front end following Tuesday's addition of a Sept. 10-11 Forties cargo to the September loading programme, due to strong Buzzard output before it shuts for maintenance. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Mercuria bid the Sep. 15-17 period to dated plus 65 cents, 5 cents higher than on Wednesday. Total bid the same period to dated plus 60 cents. * The last known deal, on Tuesday, was at dated plus 30 cents but was for the earlier loading dates of Sept. 10-12. * No prompt offer was seen on Thursday, but bids were much lower than for late-September cargoes. Vitol bid Sept. 2-4 to dated parity. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved higher and into steeper backwardation: 28-31/8 Oct +120 (Nov +1.87) 3-7/9 Nov +178 10-14/9 Nov +130 17-21/9 Nov +93 24-28/9 Nov +55 1-5/10 Nov +35 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)