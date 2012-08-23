* Forties bid up to dated plus 65 cents for mid-Sept
* Prompt cargoes under pressure
* Swaps backwardation steepens
LONDON, Aug 23 North Sea Forties crude
differentials for mid-September rose on Thursday, reflecting the
impact of oilfield maintenance in September that will reduce
supply.
Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both
reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend
because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude,
propping up prices.
Differentials have come under pressure at the front end
following Tuesday's addition of a Sept. 10-11 Forties cargo to
the September loading programme, due to strong Buzzard output
before it shuts for maintenance.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Mercuria bid the Sep. 15-17 period to dated plus 65 cents,
5 cents higher than on Wednesday. Total bid the same period to
dated plus 60 cents.
* The last known deal, on Tuesday, was at dated plus 30
cents but was for the earlier loading dates of Sept. 10-12.
* No prompt offer was seen on Thursday, but bids were much
lower than for late-September cargoes. Vitol bid Sept. 2-4 to
dated parity.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved higher and into steeper
backwardation:
28-31/8 Oct +120 (Nov +1.87)
3-7/9 Nov +178
10-14/9 Nov +130
17-21/9 Nov +93
24-28/9 Nov +55
1-5/10 Nov +35
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)