* Forties slips 10-20 cents a barrel for mid-September * Swaps backwardation also eases, flattening slightly LONDON, Aug 24 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials slipped on Friday, shaving mid-week gains, as traders squared positions ahead of a British late summer holiday long weekend. No Forties deals were reported but most bids and offers within the afternoon trading window were 10-20 cents per barrel lower and this easing was also reflected in the physical swaps contracts for differences markets. "I think it is related to the long weekend actually. Many traders are going away for a break," said one trader at large independent house. "So there's a weaker tone." Bids eased back and offers became a little more aggressive, traders said, particularly for the key mid-September period. Traders were still concerned about the supply demand balance in the North Sea in September, when maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield will reduce supply and improve the quality of Forties because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No deals were done within the afternoon trading window. * Mercuria bid for a cargo in the Sept. 15-17 period at dated Brent plus 45 cents, 20 cents below a comparable bid on Thursday. Total also reduced its bid for the same period by 20 cents to dated Brent plus 40 cents per barrel. * On the offer side, BP offered a Sept. 12-14 Forties at dated Brent plus 80 cents. Mercuria offered a Sept. 10-12 Forties at dated Brent plus 85 cents. BP also offered a Sept. 12-14 Ekofisk at dated Brent plus 70 cents. * The last reported deal was done on Tuesday at dated Brent plus 30 cents for a cargo loading Sept. 10-12. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved lower and into a shallower backwardation: 28-31/8 Oct +110 3-7/9 Nov +151 10-14/9 Nov +115 17-21/9 Nov +82 24-28/9 Nov +50 1-5/10 Nov +32 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)