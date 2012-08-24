* Forties slips 10-20 cents a barrel for mid-September
* Swaps backwardation also eases, flattening slightly
LONDON, Aug 24 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slipped on Friday, shaving mid-week gains, as
traders squared positions ahead of a British late summer holiday
long weekend.
No Forties deals were reported but most bids and offers
within the afternoon trading window were 10-20 cents per barrel
lower and this easing was also reflected in the physical swaps
contracts for differences markets.
"I think it is related to the long weekend actually. Many
traders are going away for a break," said one trader at large
independent house. "So there's a weaker tone."
Bids eased back and offers became a little more aggressive,
traders said, particularly for the key mid-September period.
Traders were still concerned about the supply demand balance
in the North Sea in September, when maintenance at the Buzzard
oilfield will reduce supply and improve the quality of Forties
because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* No deals were done within the afternoon trading window.
* Mercuria bid for a cargo in the Sept. 15-17 period at
dated Brent plus 45 cents, 20 cents below a comparable bid on
Thursday. Total also reduced its bid for the same period by 20
cents to dated Brent plus 40 cents per barrel.
* On the offer side, BP offered a Sept. 12-14 Forties at
dated Brent plus 80 cents. Mercuria offered a Sept. 10-12
Forties at dated Brent plus 85 cents. BP also offered a Sept.
12-14 Ekofisk at dated Brent plus 70 cents.
* The last reported deal was done on Tuesday at dated Brent
plus 30 cents for a cargo loading Sept. 10-12.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved lower and into a shallower
backwardation:
28-31/8 Oct +110
3-7/9 Nov +151
10-14/9 Nov +115
17-21/9 Nov +82
24-28/9 Nov +50
1-5/10 Nov +32
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)