* Forties cargo trades at dated minus 40 cents * Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus 30 cents * Swaps curve weaker at front end LONDON, Aug 30 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials weakened for a fourth session on Thursday which some traders attributed to sellers pushing prices down to cover short positions in dated Brent. Both Ekofisk and Forties have weakened substantially over the past week, against a backdrop of debate about a possible co-ordinated oil release from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). Although fund investors have been long Brent because of the upcoming Buzzard oilfield maintenance, traders at oil majors are said to have been positioning for a potential SPR release by going short. "Ekofisk got destroyed when the low sulphur Forties started trading," one trader said. "Everything has come together for the bears." Some traders also suggested that refiners were wary of lifting "transitional" barrels - those cargoes with loading dates that straddle the period when the Buzzard oilfield goes offline for maintenance. "Those cargoes could be high sulphur or low sulphur - people are not sure what kind of Forties they will get," a trader said. "Also, it's not clear how the de-escalator will impact that." Oil price assessment service Platts applies a discount to Forties cargoes with a sulphur content above the base standard of 0.6 percent sulphur. Once Forties becomes less sulphurous, an adjustment to the de-escalator is likely. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Mercuria sold a Sept. 11-13 cargo to Shell at dated minus 40 cents, which is down from Wednesday's lowest offer for the same cargo, at dated Brent minus 20 cents. * BP offered a cargo loading Sept. 13-15 down to dated minus 20 cents. * Cargoes loading later in September attracted bids from Trafigura and Morgan Stanley at dated plus 10 cents and dated plus 20 cents respectively. * Both were targeting Sept. 21-23 loading dates. Wednesday's bid for the same dates came at dated plus 20 cents. OTHER GRADES * BP offered an Ekofisk cargo loading Sept. 12-14 at dated plus 30 cents, down from dated plus 50 cents on Wednesday. * The price of Ekofisk is likely to rebound if Norway's oil service workers go out on strike, with mid-September seen as the most vulnerable period. * "We would be in the middle of North Sea maintenance - just a few strike days would have a big effect on Ekofisk," a trader said. SWAPS * The swaps curve once again moved lower at the front end, reflecting the bearish mood of the market, and into a shallower backwardation: 3-7/9 Nov +40 10-14/9 Nov +42 17-21/9 Nov +41 24-28/9 Nov +30 1-5/10 Nov +19 8-12/10 Nov +8 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)