* Forties prompt cargo trades at dated minus 30 cents * Later Forties cargo trades at dated plus 15 cents * Swaps curve in contango at front end LONDON, Aug 31 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials firmed on Friday as buying interest picked up in a busy window after four straight days of plunging prices. A prompt cargo for Sept. 14-16 loading dates changed hands at dated minus 30 cents, up from Thursday's trade at dated minus 40 cents for a Sept. 11-13 cargo. Traders said the swaps curve had firmed on Friday, suggesting that market sentiment was turning less bearish. The slightly later cargo may have also benefited from assumptions that it will be better quality, as the sulphurous Buzzard oil-field should be offline for maintenance by then. "In the transition phase there was a lot of uncertainty around the precise quality and that is what seemed to have introduced the discount on the transitionary barrels," one trader said. "The refiners don't like the quality swing." Refineries are currently using a lot of crude feedstock as both gasoline and diesel margins are very strong. Idled plants such as Germany's Ingolstadt and Libya's Ras Lanuf have also come back on stream this week. In the case of the latter, this will take some rival crude barrels out of the market as Ras Lanuf will consume Libya's light, sweet crude. The Forties North Sea loading programme for October is expected to come out on Sept. 6, with the loading programmes for the other crudes also due around that date. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Two Forties cargoes traded in the Platts window. BP sold a cargo for Sept. 14-16 to Shell at dated minus 30 cents. This is stronger than Thursday's trade of a Sept. 11-13 cargo at dated minus 40 cents. * BP also sold a Sept. 24-26 cargo to Total at dated plus 15 cents. This is in line with Thursday's bids for an earlier Sept. 21-23 cargo. * BP withdrew its offer of a Sept. 18-20 cargo after it sold its other two. * Vitol and Morgan Stanley were also bidding, with Vitol targeting the Sept. 24-26 dates and Morgan Stanley eyeing Sept. 21-23. Morgan Stanley's final bid was flat to dated. OTHER GRADES * There were no Ekofisk offers in the window, but a Sept. 25-27 cargo was reportedly kept by BP after being put into the chains by Shell. Chains are forward contracts that can be taken out by traders on specific cargoes. * Ekofisk cargoes have been put into chains this month because there is too little Forties around due to the Buzzard maintenance in September. "But these are pretty prompt and no one wants them," one market participant said. * Traders said that the key Ekofisk buyers had already covered themselves so there aren't many takers out there for cargoes, even at attractive price levels. SWAPS * The swaps curve strengthened across the board as the mood became less bearish, but also moved into a contango structure at the front end reflecting the poorer quality of prompt Forties: 3-7/9 Nov +50 10-14/9 Nov +50 17-21/9 Nov +55 24-28/9 Nov +42 1-5/10 Nov +30 8-12/10 Nov +18 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)