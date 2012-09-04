* Forties indicated around 5 cents higher * October loading programmes due this week * BP offer six North Sea cargoes of various grades * Chevron books VLCC to load Forties for S.Korea LONDON, Sept 4 North Sea Forties crude differentials strengthened a little on Tuesday despite reports of improving supplies for September and as the end of a maintenance period in the North Sea promised to increase volumes of Forties for October. In an indication of a return to normality after a long period of disruption, Chevron on Monday fixed a VLCC to load Forties from Scotland's Hound Point for export to South Korea. The 270,000-dwt Front Commanche is due to load on Sept. 19 just after the large Forties jetty returns to operations after a six-week shutdown for scheduled repairs. This will remove two Forties cargoes from the September loading programme, which is already restricted by maintenance work to the Buzzard oilfield. "If that (were) the case, then it should tighten the grade during the maintenance month," Swiss-based oil markets analysts Olivier Jacob said. But supplies from the North Sea should improve in October. The Forties loading programme for October is expected to emerge on Thursday, while schedules for other crudes are due to trickle out around that date. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Within the afternoon trading window, no Forties deals were confirmed done but there were several outstanding indications. * Total and Vitol both showed bids for Sept. 27-29 Forties cargoes at dated Brent plus 5 cents. This compared with a bid by Total for a very similar cargo on Monday at dated Brent parity. * BP offered a Sept 27-29 at dated plus 20 cents. * BP also offered a Sept. 18-20 Forties cargo at dated minus 40 cents, down from dated minus 5 cents on Monday for identical dates. No bid was seen for a similar date range. The most recent known trade for a similar period was on Friday when a Sept. 14-16 cargo traded at dated minus 30 cents. EKOFISK BFO-EKO * BP sold Total a Norwegian Ekofisk cargo for loading Sept. 16-18 at dated Brent plus 10 cents. On Monday, this cargo was offered at dated plus 25 cents. * BP also offered two later Ekofisk cargoes, for loading Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 22-24 at dated Brent plus 50 cents, repeating offers shown on Monday, but neither found bids. * Traders say Ekofisk cargoes have been put into the forward market this month because there is a drop in Forties output due to the Buzzard maintenance in September. BRENT BFO-BRT * BP offered a Brent cargo for loading Sept. 20-22 at dated Brent plus 50 cents, a repeat of a similar offer shown on Monday, traders said. No bids for the grade were reported. SWAPS * The swaps curve flattened and lost most of its contango structure at the front end: 10-14/9 Nov +34 (+50) 17-21/9 Nov +39 (+51) 24-28/9 Nov +36 (+42) 1-5/10 Nov +23 (+28) 8-12/10 Nov +10 (+14) 15-19/10 Nov -3 ( -) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)