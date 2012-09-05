* BP sells Forties, Ekofisk at lower prices
* October programmes emerging; Oseberg supply to rise
* Swaps lower
LONDON, Sept 5 North Sea crude differentials
weakened on Wednesday as BP, believed to be holding several
cargoes, sold two at weaker levels and the first of the October
loading programmes appeared showing increased supply.
The loading programme for Oseberg crude in October emerged,
scheduling an increase in supplies which may also be seen in
other benchmark-setting North Sea grades due to the completion
of maintenance work.
Of the three other benchmark grades, the Forties programme
for October is expected to emerge on Thursday, as are the
schedules for Brent and Ekofisk.
Traders were keeping an eye on renewed moves to work the
arbitrage to send Forties to South Korea, which is expected to
become more viable after a jetty able to load Very Large Crude
Carriers at the Hound Point terminal reopens.
Chevron this week fixed a VLCC in late September to load
Forties at Hound Point to South Korea. But it was not clear if a
shipment would take place as rival traders did not see the
company buying oil to fill the vessel.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold a Forties loading on Sept. 18-20 to Litasco at
dated minus 75 cents. That was down from its offer on Tuesday at
dated minus 40 cents.
EKOFISK, BRENT
* BP sold to Trafigura a Sept. 19-21 Ekofisk at dated Brent
parity, down from Tuesday.
* BP also offered a Brent cargo for loading Sept. 20-22 at
dated Brent plus 10 cents, down 40 cents from an offer on
Tuesday, at which point it withdrew the offer.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved lower and the first week moved into
a steeper contango:
10-14/9 Nov +17
17-21/9 Nov +30
24-28/9 Nov +29
1-5/10 Nov +18
8-12/10 Nov +7
15-19/10 Nov -4
(Reporting by Alex Lawler)