* Forties trades at dated plus 20 cents * Refining demand still supports * Swaps flip into backwardation at front of curve LONDON, Sept 7 North Sea crude differentials rose on Friday as a Forties cargo for late September loading dates attracted a buyer despite being offered substantially above previous levels. The cargo changed hands at dated plus 20 cents, which was considerably stronger than Wednesday's trade for a Sept. 18-20 Forties cargo at dated minus 75 cents. "It was probably suppressed before," one trader suggested. Forties cargo prices have been under pressure over the last two weeks with some very aggressive offers. These have come at a time when refining margins are at four and five-year highs, so demand has been strong. However, it is unclear how long this demand will persist as European refiners begin to head into seasonal maintenance. Another trader suggested that there was now a lot more certainty around the quality of the Forties cargoes, with Buzzard offline for maintenance. "We have eaten ourselves through the transitionary Forties," he said. "In the transitionary period you just don't know what you are going to get." The swaps curve also flipped into a backwardation at the front end, reflecting the more bullish market sentiment. FORTIES * Shell bought a Sept. 27-29 Forties cargo from BP at dated plus 20 cents. This was the same cargo that BP offered on Thursday at dated plus 5 cents and then withdrew. * On Wednesday, a Sept. 18-20 Forties cargo traded at dated minus 75 cents. * Total was back in the market again on Thursday bidding across several grades. It targeted the Sept. 25-Oct. 6 loading period this time and bid up to parity with dated, across Brent, Forties or Ekofisk. * The ExxonMobil Forties cargo F0907 was deferred by three days to Sept. 21-23. SWAPS * The swaps curve flipped from contango into backwardation at the front end as prices strengthened: 10-14/9 Nov +42 17-21/9 Nov +35 24-28/9 Nov +33 1-5/10 Nov +20 8-12/10 Nov +8 15-19/10 Nov -4 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)