* Forties bid up to dated plus 20 cents
* At least six October Forties cargoes delayed
* More Forties loading delays likely, traders say
LONDON, Oct 1 North Sea Forties crude
differentials drew support on Monday as increased buying
interest coincided with mounting loading delays to cargoes in
October.
Forties was bid as high as dated plus 20 cents, up from a
deal at dated minus 55 cents on Friday, while November Brent
futures were trading at an 85-cent premium to December, up from
as low as 68 cents on Wednesday.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Trafigura bid for an Oct. 23-25 Forties at dated plus 20
cents and Total bid Oct. 25-29 at the same level.
Total also bid an Oct. 11-17 cargo at dated minus 15 cents.
No offer levels were heard.
* Those were up from the last known deal, done on Friday at
dated minus 55 cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range.
LOADING DELAYS
* Two trading sources said Forties cargo F1015 had been
deferred from Oct. 27-29 to Nov. 4-6, making it the seventh
October cargo known to be delayed. More delays are expected to
follow.
A trader at Royal Dutch Shell, which originally owned the
shipment, declined to comment.
SWAPS
* Swaps were not available as of 1630 GMT.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)