* Forties bid up to dated plus 45 cents
* At least 12 October Forties cargoes delayed
* November loading programme due on Friday
LONDON, Oct 3 North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose for a third day this week on Wednesday,
drawing support from firmer bids and a lack of offers, as well
as mounting loading delays in October.
"The tighter October loading schedule has pushed the
front-end of the Brent CFD curve into steep backwardation while
Platts is assessing Forties at the highest premiums to the 10-25
day Brent strip since late August," said Eugene Lindell, senior
crude market analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* There were three bidders in the Platts window and no
sellers. Total bid Oct. 20-24 Forties to dated plus 45 cents and
Morgan Stanley bid Oct. 23-26 to the same level.
Total also bid for a later, Oct 25-29 cargo at dated plus 40
cents and Trafigura was bidding the Oct. 21-24 period to dated
plus 35 cents. Once again, no selling interest appeared.
* The higher bids were up 15 cents from Tuesday.
* The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 55
cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range.
LOADING DELAYS
* At least twelve of the 16 shipments of the North Sea crude
loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected
output, according to trading sources who expected all October
cargoes to be deferred eventually.
NOVEMBER PROGRAMMES
* Traders said the Forties programme for November was due
out on Friday and schedules for the three other
benchmark-setting crudes were expected to emerge around that
time.
SWAPS
* Swaps were in backwardation, as follows:
8-12/10 Dec +102
15-19/10 Dec +81
22-26/10 Dec +62
29-02/11 Dec +43
5-9/11 Dec +26
12-16/11 Dec +8
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)