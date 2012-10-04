* Forties bid up to dated plus 60 cents
* Deferrals and uncertainty afflict market
* November loading programme due on Friday
LONDON, Oct 4 North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose for a fourth day on Thursday due to
large-scale disruption to October loadings, but no offers
emerged as the market waited for the November loading programme,
expected on Friday.
Most of the Forties loading programme for October has now
been delayed with at least 12 of a total 16 cargoes pushed back,
some into November. This is tightening the October market.
Traders expressed frustration about the disruption,
especially with many refining customers scheduled to come back
from seasonal maintenance in mid-October.
"We had enough oil for a long time through the refinery
maintenance but slowly the window is creeping towards post-peak
refinery maintenance, and the delays start to matter," said one
trader. "Especially the uncertainty around it."
Another trader said that refiners couldn't be sure what sort
of Forties they might get with the restart date for the
sulphurous Buzzard field slipping to October 16 and multiple
deferrals. "The problem is due to the changing quality of the
grade," he said.
The same uncertainty affected transitional cargoes when
Buzzard headed into maintenance. When the Buzzard field is
contributing to Forties, it increases the sulphur content of the
overall mix.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Total, Morgan Stanley and Phibro were bidding for cargoes
but there were no deals in the window as no offers emerged.
* Total was again targeting Oct. 20-24 Forties and Oct.
25-29, ending at dated plus 60 cents for the first and dated
plus 50 cents for the second.
* Both these bids were up on Total's Wednesday bids for the
same cargoes, which ended at dated plus 45 cents and dated plus
40 cents respectively.
* Morgan Stanley was bidding for an Oct. 23-26 cargo,
getting up to dated plus 50 cents, higher than its bid on
Wednesday for the same dates at dated plus 45 cents.
* Phibro also bid up to dated plus 45 cents for Oct. 23-29
Forties.
* The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 55
cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range.
NOVEMBER PROGRAMMES
* The Forties programme for November is due out on Friday
and schedules for the three other benchmark-setting crudes are
also expected to emerge around that time.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in backwardation, widening out
slightly at the front end. Analysts at JBC Energy noted that the
delays to October loadings had "given the prompt North Sea
market considerable momentum and boosted backwardation in time
spreads and CFDs".
8-12/10 Dec +140
15-19/10 Dec +114
22-26/10 Dec +90
29-02/11 Dec +67
5-9/11 Dec +44
12-16/11 Dec +21
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)