* Forties sold at dated Brent plus 84 cents, up 29 cents
* Swaps backwardation curve steepens
* Refinery demand combines with tighter loading programmes
* BP active buyer of physical Forties in window
LONDON, Oct 9 North Sea Forties crude
differentials pushed higher on Tuesday, supported by reports of
stronger refinery demand and as BP entered the wet cargo market
as a buyer.
Physical, paper and swaps levels all strengthened sharply,
particularly at the front end of the curve, swaps dealers said.
North Sea loading programmes for November so far show a
smaller stream of cargoes for export with around 780,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of the four BFOE grades - Brent, Forties, Oseberg
and Ekofisk - available, down from about 870,000 bpd in October.
European middle distillate and light products markets are
tight, supported by a combination of lower runs, refinery
maintenance turnarounds and pre-winter buying, and most of the
distillate-rich cargoes are being snapped up by end-users as
they appear, traders said.
Almost the entire Forties crude oil cargo loading programme
for October has been deferred due to a slower-than-expected
return to production of the Buzzard offshore oilfield, Britain's
biggest, after a maintenance shutdown.
At least four October Forties cargoes have been deferred
into November. The deferral should compensate slightly for lower
Forties November loadings.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* In the afternoon trading window, Shell sold BP a Forties
loading Oct. 29-31 at dated Brent plus 84 cents, up almost 30
cents from Monday's last trade. On Monday, Trafigura sold an
Oct. 22-24 Forties BP at dated Brent plus 55 cents.
* Also in the afternoon trading window, BP bid up to dated
Brent plus 80 cents for a Forties cargo loading Oct. 24-28 but
found no sellers at that level. On Monday, Shell offered an Oct.
22-24 Forties at dated plus 80 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in steep backwardation,
strengthening particularly at the front of the curve.
15-19/10 Dec +135
22-26/10 Dec +110
29-02/11 Dec +78
5-9/11 Dec +53
12-16/11 Dec +28
19-23/11 Dec +5
