LONDON Oct 22 German Bund futures hit a session high while European stocks pared gains after data showed U.S. employers created fewer jobs than expected in September, suggesting a loss of momentum in the world's biggest economy.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 148,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, below the 180,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Bund futures rose as much as 48 ticks on the day to 140.38 from 139.91 just before the data. UK bond futures also rose, hitting a session high of 110.81, 79 ticks up on the day, before paring those gains to trade 45 ticks higher at 110.47.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 pared gains after the U.S. data, and was last up 0.3 percent at 1,285.11 points.