LONDON, Jan 23 Gasoil barge differentials
in Europe recovered slightly in busier trade on Monday but
diesel prices fell, with analysts pointing to further pressure
on distillates as exports from China are seen keeping prices
depressed.
JBC said in a note to clients that it sees China being a net
exporter of diesel in 2012, adding supply at a time when demand
is seen as barely recovering.
"This goes under the assumption that around 440,000 b/d of
additional crude distillation capacity should come online this
year," it said in a note to clients.
"While it still remains to be seen when the new CDU
capacities will become fully operational, the additional
supplies should significantly outpace an increase in gas
oil/diesel demand of around 100,000 b/d expected for 2012."
High sulphur fuel oil gained significantly, with a VLCC
loading for export to Asia bolstering prices.
There is strong demand from Japan, JBC said in the note,
which is suffering from a reduced supply of nuclear power.
"The government is finding it increasingly difficult to
secure power availability despite demand falling for the tenth
consecutive month y-o-y by 3.8 percent to 22,211 GWh in December
(FEPC), without adversely affecting industrial production."
GASOIL
* Activity picked up in the window, with some 13 barges
changing hands at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of
$2-$4 a tonne fob ARA. This was a smaller discount than the $6 a
tonne seen on Friday.
* Shell sold all the barges, with North Sea Group, BP and
Gunvor buying.
* No 50 ppm barges traded.
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.5 percent at
$938 a tonne at 1632 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was down slightly at
$15.60 a barrel from $15.84 a barrel around the same time on
Friday.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R widened slightly to
a contango of $2.25, from $1.75 a tonne on Friday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some six diesel barges traded, with prices ranging from a
premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $13-$14. Shell, Koch
and Conoco Philips sold to Morgan Stanley and North Sea Group.
* On Friday prices were heard at a premium to February ICE
gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* There were no barge or cargo trades for jet fuel in the
window.
* In the cargo market, there were bids at ICE gasoil futures
plus $74 a tonne cif NWE, and an offer at plus $76 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $670 a tonne fob ARA, slightly higher than the
$668.25 a tonne seen on Friday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $659-$661.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from
the $646.50-$658.25 a tonne on Friday.
* A trader said HSFO was being kept higher by a VLCC that
was being filled for export to Asia.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)