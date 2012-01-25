LONDON, Jan 25 ICE gasoil futures came
under pressure on Wednesday, falling 0.5 percent to around
$936.5 a tonne, as demand remained weak after a
warmer-than-average winter so far.
Physical markets saw very thin trading activity in the
window, with traders dismissing the idea that the troubles of
Swiss refiner Petroplus would offer extra support to prices in
the medium term.
"Local North West European demand has been poor because of
the unseasonably warm winter," a broker said.
ICE gasoil spreads firmed on Tuesday after the indebted
Swiss refinery filed for insolvency, but Olivier Jakob from
consultancy Petromatrix said if consumer demand did not improve,
the recent gains could prove short-lived.
"If consumer demand is not strong enough the risk is to see
the higher output of product start to re-weigh on the distillate
and gasoline time-structure," he wrote in a note.
On the supply front, U.S. weekly distillates stockpiles
dropped by 2.5 million barrels, after analysts forecast no
change in inventories for the week. Heating oil inventories fell
by 1.2 million barrels.
GASOIL
* Trading activity thinned in the window, with only two
barges changing hands. Vitol sold a barge to North Sea Group at
a discount to the February ICE gasoil future of $3.00 a tonne
fob ARA, and another one to China Oil Hong Kong Group at the
same price.
* On Tuesday, trades were done at discounts of $2.50-$3.00 a
tonne fob ARA.
* No 50 ppm barges traded.
* February ICE gasoil futures were 0.56 percent
lower at $936.50 a tonne at 1724 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16.19 a barrel,
lower from Tuesday's close at $16.61 a barrel.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at $1.75 a
tonne, slightly wider compared to a contango of $1.50 a tonne on
Tuesday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Volume dropped in the window, with no barges changing
hands. Bids at the front end came in at premiums to ICE gasoil
futures of $15 a tonne fob ARA while offers were quoted at $16 a
tonne.
* In the previous session, barges traded at $15 a tonne fob
ARA over ICE futures.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No barges traded in the window, with bids coming in at
premiums over ICE gasoil futures of $66-$67 a tonne fob ARA and
offers coming in at premiums of $74 a tonne.
* "Buyers and sellers have different views on value", a
broker said.
* On Tuesday, barges traded at $67-$68 a tonne over ICE
futures.
* On the cargo front, Total sold one to BP at a discount to
Platts average of $2.50 a tonne cif NWE. It completed a similar
deal at the same level on Tuesday.
* Vitol and BP also offered cargoes, the latter at a premium
to ICE futures of $78 a tonne. BP also bid for two cargoes at
$69 and $71 a tonne over ICE futures.
* In the swaps market, February differentials fell late on
Wednesday to around $73.25 a tonne over ICE futures, and lower
than Tuesday's $74.75.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $668-$670 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday, firmer
from Tuesday's $664-$667.50 range.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $665-$670 a tonne fob, firmer from
levels of $659.50-$665 a tonne on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)