LONDON, Jan 26 Gasoil barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Thursday as trading activity picked up with some 10 barges changing hands, but this was attributed to attempts to build inventories as consumer demand remains weak. Gasoil stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose by 14 percent week-on-week, according to Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen, as traders strove to build inventory to take advantage of the contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil futures curve. Traders said middle distillates prices were beginning to see some impact now from the Petroplus refinery closures, although the gasoline market had been the most affected to date. "It was a bit of a delayed effect," said one trader. Demand for heating oil remains weak as the weather in northwest Europe is mild for the time of year. Motorists are also buying less diesel as prices are high due to the relative weakness of the euro. Analysts said the impact from Petroplus would most likely be short-lived as there was plenty of spare capacity in the system. "Currently, Europe and U.S. refining utilisation rates are both at around 82 percent," said James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank. "We expect the recent rally in product cracks to run out of steam soon." GASOIL * Trading activity picked up with 10 barges changing hands in the window, at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA. This was slightly up from Wednesday's trades at discounts of $3 a tonne fob ARA. * Shell, PGT, Vitol and Morgan Stanley were on the sell side while Gunvor, DS Mineraloel and North Sea Group were buyers. * No 50 ppm barges traded. * February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.32 percent at $945.50 a tonne at 1643 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16.25 a barrel, edging up from Wednesday's $16.19 a barrel. * The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at $1.75 a tonne, unchanged from Wednesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * One barge traded in the window, at a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $16 a tonne fob ARA. * This was in line with Wednesday's bid-offer range of $15-$16 a tonne premiums. * Shell sold the barge to Omneo Trading. * In the northwest Europe market Mercuria bought a diesel cargo from Totsa. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window, but bids came at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $66-$68 a tonne fob ARA, edging up from Wednesday's bids at $66-$67 a tonne. There were no offers. * "Directionally we are still seeing buyers but they are looking for lower levels at the moment," said a broker. "No selling has been seen." * No cargoes traded either but the bid offer range was $72.50-$75 a tonne cif NWE over February ICE gasoil futures. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $678-$680 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's $668-$670 a tonne fob range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $670.50-$679 a tonne fob ARA, firming from $665-$670 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)