LONDON, Jan 27 Gasoil refining margins
steadied above $16 a barrel in northwest Europe, supported by
expectations of colder weather and a loss of online refining
capacity in Europe and the United States.
Margins were trading around $1 a barrel higher on Friday
than at the close a week previously, but remained well below a
peak of more than $19 a barrel earlier this month.
Supply from Coryton refinery appeared under threat again,
after briefly stopping early this week. The administrator
operating Petroplus's UK plant cannot buy more crude oil to keep
it running, according to a member of the European Parliament
(MEP).
The loss of refining capacity either side of the Atlantic
has helped push gasoline prices to four month highs. The effect
on distillate markets has been more limited, but prices are seen
to be more vulnerable to shocks as capacity has tightened.
"Marginal supply capacity is relatively low with
maintenance, as least it will be in a month or so, so any
surprise on the demand side may need to attract imports," said a
distillates trader.
Distillate prices were also supported by gains in crude oil
markets, while rose on Friday as the possibility that Iran's
parliament may vote on Sunday to halt exports to the European
Union kept fears of supply disruption in focus.
GASOIL
* Trading activity thinned in Friday's window with three
barges trading at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $2
a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Thursday's $1-$2 a tonne
trading range.
* Mabanaft and BP bought from Gunvor and Vitol.
* One 50 ppm barge traded at $13.50 a tonne over February
ICE futures, the first to change hands in over a week. Barges
last traded at $9 a tonne differentials last Thursday.
* There were no bids or offers in the cargo market in the
north. There were also no bids or offers in the Mediterranean.
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.71 percent
at $951.50 a tonne at 1645 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16,53 a barrel,
slightly above the previous close at $16.29 a barrel.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at a narrower $1
a tonne, in from $1.75 a tonne the previous evening.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Two barges of diesel traded in the window at $18 a tonne
premiums to February ICE futures, up from $16 a tonne the
previous session.
* Shell sold both to North Sea Group.
* Listasco offered a cargo at $23 a tonne premiums to March
ICE futures, while Shell and Vitol were also seen offering
cargoes.
* BP bid for a cargo at $24 a tonne and $27 a tonne premiums
to February ICE futures.
* In the Mediterranean cargo market, BP bid at $23 a tonne
over February ICE futures and Erg bid at $25.50 a tonne over
February ICE futures. Vitol offered a cargo, but none traded.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Three barges traded in the window at $67-$68 a tonne over
February ICE gasoil futures, in line with Thursday's price
discussion at $66-$68 a tonne.
* No cargoes traded, but BP bid for a cargo at $72 a tonne
cif NWE differentials, and offered at $76 a tonne differentials.
* This was in line with Thursday's $72.50-$75 a tonne cif
NWE range discussion.
* BP won a tender to buy a cargo of jet fuel for loading in
the first week of February from Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery
(Midor) traders said on Friday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $682 a tonne fob ARA on Friday, up from
$678-$680 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $671-$678 a tonne fob ARA, within
Thursday's $670.50-$679 a tonne fob ARA trading range.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by xxxxxxxxxxx)