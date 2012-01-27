LONDON, Jan 27 Gasoil refining margins steadied above $16 a barrel in northwest Europe, supported by expectations of colder weather and a loss of online refining capacity in Europe and the United States. Margins were trading around $1 a barrel higher on Friday than at the close a week previously, but remained well below a peak of more than $19 a barrel earlier this month. Supply from Coryton refinery appeared under threat again, after briefly stopping early this week. The administrator operating Petroplus's UK plant cannot buy more crude oil to keep it running, according to a member of the European Parliament (MEP). The loss of refining capacity either side of the Atlantic has helped push gasoline prices to four month highs. The effect on distillate markets has been more limited, but prices are seen to be more vulnerable to shocks as capacity has tightened. "Marginal supply capacity is relatively low with maintenance, as least it will be in a month or so, so any surprise on the demand side may need to attract imports," said a distillates trader. Distillate prices were also supported by gains in crude oil markets, while rose on Friday as the possibility that Iran's parliament may vote on Sunday to halt exports to the European Union kept fears of supply disruption in focus. GASOIL * Trading activity thinned in Friday's window with three barges trading at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Thursday's $1-$2 a tonne trading range. * Mabanaft and BP bought from Gunvor and Vitol. * One 50 ppm barge traded at $13.50 a tonne over February ICE futures, the first to change hands in over a week. Barges last traded at $9 a tonne differentials last Thursday. * There were no bids or offers in the cargo market in the north. There were also no bids or offers in the Mediterranean. * February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.71 percent at $951.50 a tonne at 1645 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16,53 a barrel, slightly above the previous close at $16.29 a barrel. * The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at a narrower $1 a tonne, in from $1.75 a tonne the previous evening. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Two barges of diesel traded in the window at $18 a tonne premiums to February ICE futures, up from $16 a tonne the previous session. * Shell sold both to North Sea Group. * Listasco offered a cargo at $23 a tonne premiums to March ICE futures, while Shell and Vitol were also seen offering cargoes. * BP bid for a cargo at $24 a tonne and $27 a tonne premiums to February ICE futures. * In the Mediterranean cargo market, BP bid at $23 a tonne over February ICE futures and Erg bid at $25.50 a tonne over February ICE futures. Vitol offered a cargo, but none traded. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three barges traded in the window at $67-$68 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, in line with Thursday's price discussion at $66-$68 a tonne. * No cargoes traded, but BP bid for a cargo at $72 a tonne cif NWE differentials, and offered at $76 a tonne differentials. * This was in line with Thursday's $72.50-$75 a tonne cif NWE range discussion. * BP won a tender to buy a cargo of jet fuel for loading in the first week of February from Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery (Midor) traders said on Friday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $682 a tonne fob ARA on Friday, up from $678-$680 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $671-$678 a tonne fob ARA, within Thursday's $670.50-$679 a tonne fob ARA trading range. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by xxxxxxxxxxx)