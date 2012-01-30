LONDON, Jan 30 Gasoil barge differentials
retreated on Monday, as the effect of a cold snap was outweighed
by a subdued broader demand outlook.
Differentials gained last week on expectations of a cold
snap, but analysts said that refineries responding by increasing
runs could have kept prices in check.
"Margins (are) good, so runs respond and production
increases," an analyst at a trading house said.
Others said that any subsequent support for differentials
could well be short-lived.
"The refineries will now maximize the output of products but
at current prices the consumer demand is still a big question
mark and in our opinion that will create the conditions for
shorter-than-normal cycles of refining margins recovery," said
Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug.
Fuel oil's cracks to benchmark crude are likely to ease at
the front end of the curve, after having risen to multi-year
highs due to Asian demand, while the back end may strengthen,
BNP Paribas said on Monday.
In Asia, fuel oil's crack, or refining margin, rose to a
premium to Dubai crude last week, the highest level in more than
five years. The February swaps were at 33/53 cents a barrel on
Monday.
GASOIL
* Trading activity was thin once again on Monday, with just
one barge trading. It traded at a discounts to February ICE
gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, a larger discount than the
$2 a tonne seen on Friday.
* North Sea Group sold to Vitol.
* Three 50 ppm barges traded at premiums to February gasoil
futures of $12.50-$13 a tonne fob ARA. This was below the $13.50
a tonne premium seen on Friday.
* February ICE gasoil futures were down 0.1 percent
at $952.75 a tonne at 1640 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16.91 a barrel,
slightly above the previous close at $16.73 a barrel.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at a narrower 75
cents a tonne, in from $1 a tonne on Friday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* No barges of diesel traded in the window. There were bids
at $13 a tonne premiums to February ICE futures and offers at
$17 a tonne, down from $18 a tonne premiums on Friday.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* There were no barges traded in the window.
* There were offers at February ICE gasoil futures with
premiums of $71-$72 a tonne cif NWE, and a bid at a premium of
$67.50 a tonne. This compared to the $72/76 bid/offer spread
seen on Friday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $674-$676 a tonne fob ARA, down from $682 a
tonne on Friday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $664-$670 a tonne, below the $671-$678
a tonne range on Friday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)