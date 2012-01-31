LONDON, Jan 31 European gasoil barge differentials fell on Tuesday, as traders said demand for heating fuel in the region remained weak despite a drop in temperatures. Cost-conscious European consumers are keeping a lid on expenditure despite the cold bite, with traders saying many are choosing to run down current stocks as prices remain relatively high. In Germany, Europe's key heating oil market, stocks of the heating fuel at consumer tanks remained at 57 percent in January, and traders said there had been little demand since. The market is taking a breather after differentials posted strong gains during a cold snap that started the previous week. More than 60 people have died so far in Eastern Europe as a result of the sudden drop in temperatures. To read more on European power and gas prices On the demand front, Turkey's refiner Tupras has issued a new tender to buy one gasoil cargo and/or a diesel cargo for February delivery, according to a document seen by Reuters. GASOIL * Volumes picked up slightly on Tuesday, with five gasoil barges trading in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $2.50-$4.00 a tonne fob ARA, according to a broker, lower than Monday's discount of $2. * Gunvor bought two barges, and North Sea Group, BP and Glencore one each. On the sell side were Mabanaft, Morgan Stanley, VSA and North Sea Group. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded on Tuesday. Premiums on Monday were at around $12.50-$13 a tonne fob over the February ICE gasoil. * February ICE gasoil futures were down 0.45 percent at $948.50 a tonne at 1651 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.46 a barrel, dropping from a previous close of $17.17 a barrel. * The February/March contango LGO-1=R widened to $1 a tonne, from a settlement on Monday of 75 cents. * In the Mediterranean, Eminent bought a cargo from Total subject to vessel approval at February plus $11 a tonne over ICE. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Hetco bought a barge from DS Mineraloel at premiums over February ICE gasoil of $15 a tonne fob ARA. There were no trades on Monday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three jet fuel barges traded in the window, with KLM buying two from Shell and one from Morgan Stanley at premiums over ICE gasoil futures of $60 a tonne fob ARA. * There were no trades on Monday. * On the cargo front, nothing traded as the market remained wide apart with bids at plus $67 and offers at $72-$73. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed in a range of between $678-$679 a tonne fob ARA, firmer than Monday's $674-$676 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $659-$668 a tonne fob ARA, falling from $664-$670 a tonne the previous session. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)