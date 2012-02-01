LONDON, Feb 1 Gasoil and diesel prices in
northwest Europe firmed on Wednesday as cold winter temperatures
began to bite, but traders were sceptical as to the level of
support the market would actually derive from the icy
conditions.
"There is some demand, but it is not huge yet," said one
middle distillates broker. Another said the frosty period had
not yet lasted long enough to encourage households to replenish
their tanks.
Icy temperatures have also hit the Baltics and the Black Sea
region, but a Mediterranean distillates broker said he was
continuing to see a good supply of diesel and gasoil coming out
of Black Sea ports. "But demand is quite strong too," he added.
In Northwest Europe traders said the supply of diesel looked
"heavy" due to strong Russian exports, whilst demand remained
fairly weak as consumers fought shy of high euro-denominated
prices.
This imbalance could prompt refineries to trim diesel
production in favour of gasoline, traders suggested. Gasoline
cracks have risen strongly due to a series of U.S. refinery
outages. But cutting overall run rates was not on the cards.
"I suspect the Russian supplies will be priced in shortly
and we need the oil," said one middle distillates trader. "And
turnarounds are coming up. As long as the margin is sufficiently
positive, refineries will run."
Another middle distillates trader said the United States was
exporting a lot of diesel to Europe as well.
"They don't need diesel and with the good refining margin
they're producing quite a lot," he said. "With the refinery
closures in the U.S. they need more gasoline, and diesel is a
by-product for the U.S. so they just send it to Europe."
The Energy Information Administration in the U.S. reported
that distillate demand over the past four weeks was down 1.7
percent year-on-year.
Distillate stockpiles fell 135,000 barrels week-on-week,
versus a consensus forecast for a 1.4 million barrel drop.
GASOIL
* Five gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to
February ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA, firming
from Tuesday's discounts of $2.50-$4.00 a tonne fob ARA.
* Gunvor and North Sea Group were buyers, whilst Mabanaft,
Shell and Vitol were on the sell side.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.
* February ICE gasoil futures were down 0.55 percent
to $954.50 a tonne at 1643 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.15 a
barrel, down slightly from $16.46 a barrel around the same time
on Tuesday.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R widened to $1.50 a
tonne from $1 a tonne in the previous session.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four diesel barges traded, with BP buying from Shell at a
premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA.
* This was up from Tuesday's trade at a premium of $15 a
tonne fob ARA.
* BP bought three other barges from Vitol.
* In the Mediterranean market ERG bought a cargo of French
winter specification diesel from Stasco at a premium to March
ICE gasoil futures of $28 a tonne cif.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One deal was completed in the window, with Litasco selling
some 2,800 tonnes of jet fuel to BP at a premium to February ICE
gasoil futures of $63 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from trades
in the previous session at a premium of $60 a tonne fob ARA.
* There were no cargo trades, but offers came at premiums of
$66-68 a tonne cif NWE to ICE gasoil futures, down from
Tuesday's offers at $72-$73 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur were discussed at $679-$682 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly
from Tuesday's price talk of $678-$679 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $666-$675.25 a tonne fob ARA, up
from$659-$668 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; additional reporting by Zaida
Espana; editing by James Jukwey)