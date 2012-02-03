LONDON, Feb 3 Gasoil and diesel differentials in Europe gained slightly on Friday, while freezing weather across the region was seen supportive of prices in the coming days. "The recent cold spell in Europe has not been reflected in prices so far," JBC Energy said in a note to clients. "Demand for heating oil should rise, especially in the Med, where consumers need to buy promptly to cover requirements." There could well be spikes in demand for diesel, despite an overall economic picture that looks rather gloomy for months to come, Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients. "While Deutsche Bank's industrial production forecast implies moderating diesel demand growth this year, demand may surprise to the upside if power shortages materialise again as so often occurs from year to year." Changes to the refinery sector were being closely watched, with uncertainty about whether the five Petroplus European plants will be permanently shut. This has kept a floor under prices in the face of thin demand. GASOIL * Brokers said five gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of between zero and $1.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly firmer than the $1-$2 a tonne discount on Thursday. * Shell sold, North Sea Group and Gunvor bought, and Morgan Stanley and Total appeared on both sides of trades. * One barge of 50 ppm gasoil, the German specification heating oil, traded at premiums over ICE gasoil of $17 a tonne, up from $15 a tonne seen on Thursday. * February ICE gasoil futures rose 1.5 percent to $961.50 a tonne at 1641 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.23 a barrel, falling from a settle on Wednesday of $15.38 a barrel. * The February/March contango LGO-1=R stood at 25 cents a tonne, down from $1.75 the previous day. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some five diesel barges traded at premiums to ICE gasoil of around $20 a tonne fob ARA, up from $16.50-$17.00 a tonne pm Thursday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were two barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE February gasoil futures of $62-$63 a tonne fob ARA. On Thursday bids came in at premiums to ICE gasoil of $61 a tonne with no offers. On Wednesday, one deal was completed at a premium of $63 a tonne. * There were no cargo deals reported, but there were bids at $65-$68 premiums to ICE gasoil futures and an offer at $71. * "Jet is looking pretty tight at the moment. I believe that there is going to be an influx of jet arriving into NWE in the second half of February. With this in mind, buyers are happy to top their tanks up on a hand to mouth via the barge market," a trader said. "This in turn means that when the armada (cargoes of jet fuel) arrives into Europe, the prices should drop and then this is what the buyers are waiting for." FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $687 a tonne fob ARA, above the $676-$677 a tonne seen on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $659-$664.50 a tonne, up from $657.50-$665.00 a tonne seen on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)